Vietnam seeks fisheries cooperation opportunities with India
Do Duy Khanh, First Secretary at the Vietnam Trade Office in India, attended a fishery workshop on September 24 held by the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh to seek opportunities to boost cooperation in this field with India in general and the Indian state in particular.
Do Duy Khanh, First Secretary at the Vietnam Trade Office in India, speaks at the workshop (Photo: VNA)New Delhi (VNA) – Do Duy Khanh, First Secretary at the Vietnam Trade Office in India, attended a fishery workshop on September 24 held by the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh to seek opportunities to boost cooperation in this field with India in general and the Indian state in particular.
At the event, Khanh highlighted that India and Vietnam are two world leading seafood producers and exporters with favourable climate conditions, dense river systems and long coastlines.
Vietnam now ranks fourth among the importers of Indian aquatic products, with a turnover of 280 million USD per year, mostly spent on shrimp, tuna, grouper, mackerel, and scad.
As such, Vietnam and India as well as Madhya Pradesh state hold great potential for cooperation in the fishery field in trade, investment, and research and training.
Head of the Madhya Pradesh Department of Fisheries Shri Tulsiram Silawat said that his state is implementing a new fisheries policy aiming at boosting the output and exports, and improving the lives of fishermen.
He said the state administration is working to raise the fish production, with a goal of 30,000 tonnes of fish next year from the current 20,000 tonnes.
Apart from representatives from Vietnam, the workshop also attracted the participation of those from Japan, Mauritius and Nepal, and around 200 representatives from fisheries businesses of the Indian state./.