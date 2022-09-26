Business State Bank’ rate hike necessary to defend VN dong, control inflation: ADB Country Director ADB Country Director Andrew Jeffries has talked to the Vietnam News Agency on the recent interest rate hike by the State Bank of Vietnam in the context of the Fed, ECB and a number of countries raising their rates to curb inflation.

Binh Duong province promotes trade with India A delegation from the southern province of Binh Duong led by Nguyen Hoang Thao, permanent deputy secretary of the provincial Party Committee, paid a working visit to India from September 24 to 25.

Reference exchange rate up 10 VND at week's beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,334 VND/USD on September 26, up 10 VND from the last working day of previous week (September 23).

Eight-month revenue from retail, services remains growth Total revenue from goods retail and services in the January-August period increased by over 19% year on year to nearly 157 billion USD, which is a high growth rate for the period in many years, according to the General Statistics Office.