Politics Vietnam advocates int’l cooperation to ensure human rights amid global challenges Assistant to the Vietnamese Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu led a Vietnamese delegation to the annual discussions on women’s rights, climate change and a dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on Extreme Poverty, within the framework of the 53rd regular session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, Switzerland, from June 30-July 3.

Politics ☕Afternoon briefing on July 4 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Bamboo diplomacy a hallmark of Vietnam's engagement with int'l community: Australian scholar Vietnam’s “bamboo diplomacy” has been a hallmark of its engagement with the international community, stated Former Governor-General of Australia Peter Cosgroven in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on achievements of the “bamboo diplomacy”.

Politics Hanoi, Vientiane improve State management in industry, trade The Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade and the Vientiane Department of Industry and Trade of Laos held a conference in Hanoi on July 3 to share experience in State management in the field of industry and trade.