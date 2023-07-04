Vietnam sends congratulations to US on 247th Independence Day
President Vo Van Thuong and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 4 sent messages of congratulations to US President Joe Biden on the 247th Independence Day of the United States of America (July 4).
Hanoi (VNA) – President Vo Van Thuong and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 4 sent messages of congratulations to US President Joe Biden on the 247th Independence Day of the United States of America (July 4).
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue also extended his congratulations to President of the Senate Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy on this occasion.
On the occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son sent greetings to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken./.
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue also extended his congratulations to President of the Senate Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy on this occasion.
On the occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son sent greetings to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken./.