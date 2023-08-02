A number of Chinese localities, including Beijing, Tianjin cities and Hebei province have been affected by flood causing by storm-triggered rains (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 2 sent a message of sympathy to Premier Li Qiang of China over the big losses of human lives and property caused by storm-triggered rains and floods in a number of Chinese localities, including Beijing, Tianjin cities and Hebei province.

Mentougou district in Beijing city is hardly hit by rains and floods (Photo: AP/VNA)

On the same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Steering Committee for Vietnam-China Bilateral Cooperation Tran Luu Quang, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also conveyed their sympathies to Wang Yi, Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, Minister of Foreign Affairs of China and Chairman of the China-Vietnam Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation./.