Business Vietbuild 2020 kicks off in HCM City The 2020 Vietbuild International Exhibition kicked off at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City’s district 7 on June 24, with the theme “Construction - Building Materials - Real Estate - Interior and Exterior Decoration.”

Business Gia Lai to develop 100-ha hi-tech agricultural zone A 100-ha hi-tech agricultural zone is to be built in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai that will engage in developing breeding pig supply and the production of organic cattle feed and fertiliser, a conference held by the province on June 24 heard.

Business Hanoi Gift Show 2020 to open in October The Hanoi Gift Show 2020, an international fair for gifts and handicrafts, is scheduled to take place from October 15-18.