Business Reference exchange rate down 9 VND on February 12 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,208 VND/USD on February 12, down 9 VND from the previous day (February 11).

Business Vietnamese firms to attend Gulfood Expo in Dubai Some 20 Vietnamese firms will participate in the Gulfood Exhibition Dubai 2020 – the world’s largest annual food and beverage trade show, slated to be held at the World Trade Centre in the capital city of the United Arab Emirates from February 16-20.

Business Vinh Tuy bridge’s second phase project approved Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has approved the second-phase construction of Vinh Tuy bridge spanning Hong (Red) River in Hanoi with investment of more than 2.54 trillion (109 million USD) sourced from the city’s budget.

Business SBV removes foreign ownership limit in payment firms The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has announced it would remove regulations limiting foreign ownership in local intermediary payment firms from its draft Decree No 101.