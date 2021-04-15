Business HCM City advised to prioritise key transport works Ho Chi Minh City needs to prioritise resources for transportation infrastructure, especially major roads linking its seaports, the municipal Transport Department has suggested.

Business Green bonds – effective tool for Vietnam to achieve SDGs Green, social, and sustainability bonds are considered effective tools for Vietnam to raise capital from the private sector for projects with environmental and social benefits, thus supporting the country’s realisation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Paris Agreement 2015.

Business Vietnamese firm launches nutrition research institute in Sweden The Vietnam Nutrition Food JSC (NutiFood) launched its Nutifood Nutrition Research Institute in Sweden (NNRIS) during a ceremony in HCM City on April 14.

Business Vietnam cooperates with US for responsible agriculture Vietnam wants to cooperate with the US for a responsible agriculture, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan told outgoing US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink at their working session on April 13.