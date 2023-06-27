Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue on June 27 chaired a meeting on preparations for the ninth Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians, scheduled for September 14-18 in Hanoi.



Chairman of the NA Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha, who is deputy head of the organising committee, reported that three sub-committees have been set up, along with working groups.

The organising committee coordinated with the Secretariat of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) to agree on the common theme of the conference: "The role of young people in promoting the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals through digital transformation and innovation,” he said, adding that the conference is expected to feature four discussion sessions.

The top legislator asked the NA’s Committee for External Affairs to clearly define the theme and content of each discussion session and the drafting of the Hanoi Declaration. Exhibitions showcasing One Commune One Product (OCOP) and innovative-related products should be organised, he added.

Emphasising that this conference is an important multilateral external relations activity of the 15th National Assembly, the head of the Vietnamese legislature pointed out that the successful organisation of the event is not only the achievement of the NA and young Vietnamese parliamentarians but also an opportunity to promote the land and people of Vietnam to international friends.



Therefore, the organising committee and the sub-committees must do their best to make this event a success, Hue said./.