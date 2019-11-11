Vietnam Sport Show 2019 to take place in Hanoi
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Sport Show 2019, a large-scale event for domestic and foreign sport brands, will take place in Hanoi from November 14 – 16.
Covering an area of 3,000 sq.m, the event will draw 150 exhibitors with 300 pavilions from China, the Netherlands, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Japan, Pakistan, Singapore, Taiwan, Vietnam, among others.
According to a representative from the Vietnam National Trade Fair & Advertising Company (Vinexad), the show will display sport equipment and machines, multi-functional gym stations, supplement food for sport players, sport centre franchise, health monitoring equipment, and sport apparel.
In particular, the Vietnam Cycle space will introduce the latest products and technologies such as electric bicycles and motorbikes, spare parts, and protection clothing.
Nearly 60 firms from China’s Xiamen city which is home to the best 2,000 quality sport manufacturers and exporters will also join the event.
As part of the show, a trade connectivity programme and seminars will also be held.
A thematic seminar on solutions to goods – sport services development and policy orientations will afford experts, policymakers and businesses a chance to discuss ways to promote Vietnam’s sport economy during the global integration process.
A sport fashion show, a workshop on sports, the Hanoi Street Workout Open Cup 2019, and lucky prizes with gifts will be parts of the Vietnam Sport Show./.
