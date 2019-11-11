Culture - Sports New policy needed to preserve ethnic Khmer music forms With the introduction of modern musical forms, the folk music of ethnic Khmer in the southern region has encountered multiple problems retaining its popular status.

Culture - Sports Ca Mau to host culture-tourism week in December The southernmost province of Ca Mau will host a Ca Mau Culture-Tourism Week from December 10-15 with the participation of many localities nationwide and foreign partners.

Culture - Sports Photo exhibition introduces Korean World Heritage Site A photo exhibition is being held at the Korean Cultural Centre in Hanoi to introduce beauty and history of Baekje Historic Areas, a UNESCO world heritage site.