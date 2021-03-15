Vietnam starts new week without new COVID-19 infections
Vietnam logged no new COVID-19 infections in the past 12 hours to 6am on March 15, the Ministry of Health announced.
The country has recorded 1,594 domestically-transmitted infections, including 901 cases since the latest outbreak hit Hai Duong province and some other northern localities on January 27.
As many as 39,613 people who came in close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-hit areas are under quarantine nationwide, including 503 in hospitals, 16,056 int other quarantine sites, and 23,054 at their residences.
The Treatment Sub-committee under the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control said that 2,086 patients have been declared to be clear of coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 so far.
Among the patients under treatment, 48 have tested negative for the virus once, 48 twice, and 91 thrice.
According to the National Expanded Immunisation Programme, a total of 11,605 frontline medical workers and members of community-based anti-COVID-19 groups in Vietnam had been injected with COVID-19 vaccine as of 4:00 pm on March 14. The country began its COVID-19 inoculation campaign on March 8.
Quang Ninh, Dien Bien and Dong Thap provinces are to start COVID-19 vaccination this week.
Vietnam is to begin human trials of COVIVAC candidate vaccine, developed by the Institute of Vaccines and Medical Biologicals (IVAC) on March 15 at Hanoi Medical University.
This is the second made-in-Vietnam candidate vaccine tested on humans. Earlier, Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology Company completed the first phase of human trials of its Nano Covax, and began the second phase on February 26.
In a bid to live safely with the pandemic, people should strictly follow the Ministry of Health’s 5K message: khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering) and khai bao y te (health declaration)./.