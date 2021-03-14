Business Southeastern tourism market remains stable Tourism markets in the southeast region have remained dynamic thanks to appropriate changes to minimise losses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business German, Vietnamese firms to jointly build water treatment plant in Long An Germany’s Aone Deutschland AG and Vietnam’s AquaOne Corporation will cooperate in constructing the Vam Co Dong River Surface Water Treatment Plant in the southern province of Long An under a newly-signed agreement.

Business Analysts call for easing gold policies, cite changed circumstances With gold no longer being a speculative asset class or cash substitute, the Government should have a more reasonable policy for managing it, according to experts.