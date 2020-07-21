Vietnam are in the 94th position in the world and 14th in Asia with 1,258 points.

Thailand, world No 113, are second in the region with 1,178 points, followed by the Philippines, Myanmar and Malaysia.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic halting international football, it's no surprise that the latest rankings have seen little change.

Japan lead Asia with the 28th place in the world, followed by Iran, the Republic of Korea, Australia, and Asian Cup holders Qatar.

Based on the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, FIFA's international competition activities are expected to restart from October./.

VNA