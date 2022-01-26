Vietnam supports contents of global biodiversity framework: Minister
Vietnam supports contents of the global biodiversity framework and suggested the need for further research to complete its indicators, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha said at a working session in Hanoi on January 26.
Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam supports contents of the global biodiversity framework and suggested the need for further research to complete its indicators, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha said at a working session in Hanoi on January 26.
At the meeting, Minister Ha and Ambassador Giorgio Aliberti, head of the European Union Delegation to Vietnam, discussed the implementation of the framework and orientations for Vietnam-EU cooperation in implementing Vietnam’s commitments following the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).
The minister noted that to carry out the framework, it is necessary to set up implementation measures and resources mobilisation mechanisms; boost collaboration and information exchange; and build capacity for developing or least developed countries to fulfil related requirements.
Ha affirmed that Vietnam's commitments at COP26 are very important, serving the country's long-term interests in line with the orientation of the 13th National Party Congress on building a green and circular economy.
Vietnam recommended the EU and its member states pay attention to cooperation with Vietnam in regard to COP26’s outcomes, the official said. Such joint work should revolve around the implementation of projects on energy and clean transport conversion, conservation, afforestation, and climate change adaptation.
There is also a need to increase activities serving business capacity improvement; guiding the standards for climate change response and sustainable development of goods imported into the European market; and developing the carbon market, among others, he added.
For his part, Aliberti shared the EU's views and expectations for the framework, and discussed the orientations for COP26-related cooperation between the bloc and the ministry.
He also talked about a working visit to Vietnam by Executive Vice-President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans, which is scheduled for February 17-23./.