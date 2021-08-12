Business Banks continue to cut interest rates for pandemic-hit clients The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) will continue directing commercial banks to reduce interest rates for customers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Deputy Governor Dao Minh Tu at the Government’s press conference on August 11. ​

Business Reference exchange rate down 26 VND on August 12 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,152 VND/USD on August 12, down 26 VND from the previous day.

Business Canada gives final conclusion on anti-dumping duty to upholstered seating from Vietnam The Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) has made the final determination on its investigation into the dumping and subsidising of certain upholstered domestic seating from China and Vietnam, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam (TRAV).

Business Vietnamese coconut conquering Belgian market Canned pure fresh coconut water Cocoxim of Ben Tre Import-Export Joint Stock Company (Betrimex) has become popular among consumers in Belgium for several years. This product is imported directly from Vietnam by the Belgian start-up company South Export Alliance and distributed in Belgium, France and the Czech Republic.