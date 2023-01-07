To reach the set goals, the industry will implement a number of projects and strategies, the tourism administration revealed.

They are the Vietnam Tourism Marketing Strategy to 2030, the project "Application of Industry 4.0 technology to develop smart tourism, turn tourism a spearhead economic sector", and a project on developing Vietnam's community-based tourism, among others.

Communication campaigns will be launched on CNN and some major international media channels, while tourism authorities will actively participate in international events to seek cooperation opportunities, it added.

In 2022, Vietnam’s tourism gradually recovered, especially the domestic tourism. The number of local tourists reached some 101 million. Total revenue from tourism is estimated at 21 billion USD, 23% higher than planned and 66% higher than that of 2019./.

VNA