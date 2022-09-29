Business Binh Duong posts nearly 8 billion USD in trade surplus The southern industrial hub of Binh Duong recorded close to 8 billion USD worth of trade surplus in the first nine months of this year, as heard at a September 28 meeting that reviewed the province’s socio-economic growth.

Business Vietnam among world’s best performers in digital banking: Official Vietnam is among the world’s best performers in digital banking, with around 15 trillion VND in total poured into digital transformation, Le Anh Dung, Deputy Director of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)’s Payment Department, told a talk show on September 28.

Business Export growth maintained despite difficulties Soaring inflation, rising production costs and fluctuation in exchange rates have caused great difficulties for production and import-export activities, and will linger on to the rest of the year, prompting the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) to give timely responding measures to maintain export growth.

Business Vietnam’s new overseas investments surge 2.31-fold in nine months Vietnamese enterprises have invested over 347.3 million USD in 80 new projects in the first nine months of 2022, rising 2.31-fold year on year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).