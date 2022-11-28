Business Vietjet wins tripple crown for best customer values and excellent inflight services Vietjet has won twin awards from the notable magazine World Business Outlook, namely the “Most Valued Airline of the Year in Asia 2022” and “Best Cabin Crew Service in Asia 2022”.

Business Fishery export completely recovers after COVID-19: official Vietnam’s fishery export has completely recovered after the COVID-19 pandemic, reeling in 10 billion USD as of November this year, said General Secretary of the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) Truong Dinh Hoe.

Business Japan – a "laissez-passer" for Vietnamese goods to global markets: official Japan has very strict import standards, but if Vietnamese goods manage to meet those rules, they will be able to enter not only this demanding market but also most of other markets in the world, said Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in Japan Ta Duc Minh.

Business Reference exchange rate down 2 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,667 VND/USD on November 28, down 2 VND from the last working day of previous week (November 25).