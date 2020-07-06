Sci-Tech ASEAN - Japan cyber security drill held The 2020 ASEAN - Japan drill on trans-national cyber security took place online and offline on June 25 with the participation of the ten ASEAN member countries and Japan.

Sci-Tech Vietnam attends ‘2020 Collision from Home’ tech conference The 2020 Collision from Home, dubbed as the “Olympics of Tech” by the US’s Politico newswire, is live from June 23-25, attracting over 32,000 from more than 140 countries and territories.

Sci-Tech Vietnam attends IAEA Board of Governors teleconference Ambassador Le Dung, Vietnam’s permanent representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), reaffirmed Vietnam’s commitment to maintaining close cooperation with the agency to promote the application of nuclear technology for peaceful purposes and to serve sustainable development, especially in resolving global issues such as disease, climate change, and environmental pollution.