Business Hoa Phat Group sells over 2.16 million tonnes of steel in Q1 Leading steel manufacturer Hoa Phat Group sold more than 2.16 million tonnes of steel in the first quarter of this year, recording strong increases in the sales of all products in the period.

Business Reference exchange rate down by 8 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,229 VND per USD on April 7, down 8 VND from the previous day.