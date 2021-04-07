Vietnam to impose anti-dumping duties on Malaysia’s H-beams
Certain H-beam steel products imported from Malaysia will be subject to anti-dumping duties in Vietnam, according to a recently-issued decision from the Ministry of Industry and Trade.
Illustrative photo. (Source: Internet)Hanoi (VNA) - Certain H-beam steel products imported from Malaysia will be subject to anti-dumping duties in Vietnam, according to a recently-issued decision from the Ministry of Industry and Trade.
A temporary anti-dumping duty of 10.2 percent will be levied on H-beams originating from Malaysia, the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam announced.
The ministry launched an investigation last August into Malaysian steel products following suggestions from local manufacturers that the country’s H-beams were being dumped in Vietnam and were harming the domestic industry.
During the eight-month preliminary investigation, the ministry, in cooperation with stakeholders, thoroughly reviewed and assessed the impact of the dumping of imported H-beams on domestic production and end-users, and determined the margin of dumping by producers and exporters.
Initial results showed there was a sharp increase in the volume of H-beams imported from Malaysia during the period, causing major losses to domestic producers.
The ministry will continue working with concerned parties to identify H-beam products eligible for exemptions from anti-dumping duties and will conduct a comprehensive assessment on how the case influences stakeholders, including end-users.
The investigation is expected to last through the second quarter./.