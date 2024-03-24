Society Young people with outstanding achievements honoured The Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) held a ceremony in Hanoi on March 23 evening to award young people who obtained outstanding achievements in different fields in 2023.

Society No Vietnamese casualties reported in Moscow terrorist attack: diplomat There has not been any information on casualties related to Vietnamese people in the terrorist attack on Crocus City Hall in Moscow on March 22 evening (local time), said Counselor Vu Son Viet, head of the Consular Department and deputy head of the Community Affairs Board of the Vietnam Embassy in Russia.

Society PM pays tribute to late leaders ahead of national anniversaries Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh paid tribute to late Chairman of the Council of Ministers Pham Hung and late Prime Minister Vo Van Kiet in the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long on March 23, ahead of the 49th anniversary of the liberation of the south and national reunification (April 30) and the 70th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7).

Society Painting collection launched to mark Dien Bien Phu Victory A painting collection has been issued to mark the 70th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu Victory, which falls on May 7.