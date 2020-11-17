Business PV Gas marks first gas flow from offshore field to Nam Con Son 2 pipeline The PetroVietnam Gas Join Stock Corporation (PV Gas) on November 16 welcomed the first flow of gas from Field SV, part of a project on developing the offshore SV-DN gas field to the Nam Con Son 2 pipeline on the mainland.

Business Vietnam’s smartphone market sees new names Vietnam’s smartphone market has seen a number of new names this year, besides Samsung, Oppo and Apple which have been dominant in the market for many years.

Business Workshop looks into Vietnam-Australia mineral exploration, processing cooperation An international workshop on sustainable cooperation between Vietnam and Australia regarding techniques in mineral exploration and processing in the north of Vietnam was held in Hanoi on November 16.