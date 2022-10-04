Illustrative image (Photo: https://vtv.vn/)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam will send two clubs to the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Club Championship 2023, according to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF).



The VFF's acting President, Tran Quoc Tuan attended a meeting of the AFF Competition Committee on October 4 on the organisation of football tournaments in 2023.



According to information announced at the meeting, the 10th in the committee's 2019-2023 tenure, the AFF Club Championship 2023 will bring together 12 clubs from ASEAN member nations.



Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia each will send two teams to the event. Meanwhile, the Philippines and Singapore will have one representative each at the tournament.



Brunei, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar each will send one representative to the play-off round to compete for the two remaining tickets to VFF Cup 2023. The play-off round is scheduled to take place on August 26, 2023 (first leg) and August 29, 2023 (return leg). The main round will take place from September 27, 2023 to May 15, 2024.



The 12 teams will be divided into two groups, competing in the same format as the AFF Cup. Total prizes, including support for participating clubs, will add up to 1.5 million USD.



The AFF U-23 Championship will continue to be held in 2023, but the time will be chosen in accordance with the schedule of the 2024 AFC U23 Asian Cup, the Paris 2024 Olympics and the schedule of FIFA's international matches.



The 2023 ASEAN women's U19 and U16 tournaments are expected to take place in July and August 2023, respectively. Meanwhile, the 2023 AFF Futsal Championship is slated for October 2-13, 2023.



Due to coincidence with the schedule of the FIFA U20 World Cup and AFC Asian U20 Finals, the ASEAN U17 and U20 tournaments will be organised in 2024 instead of 2023./.