AFF Cup 2022: Vietnam in same group with Malaysia, Singapore, Myanmar, Laos hinh anh 1Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam will face Malaysia, Singapore, Myanmar and Laos in Group B at the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022.

In Group A, Thailand will face the Philippines, Indonesia, Cambodia and the winner of a match between Brunei and Timor Leste .

The tournament will take place from December 23, 2022 to January 15, 2023. The group stages are scheduled from December 23,2022 to January 4, 2023.

The semi-finals will be held from January 7-10, and the finals on January 12 and January 15.

This year, Mitsubishi Electric is the new title sponsor for the event./.

VNA