Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam will face Malaysia, Singapore, Myanmar and Laos in Group B at the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022.



In Group A, Thailand will face the Philippines, Indonesia, Cambodia and the winner of a match between Brunei and Timor Leste .



The tournament will take place from December 23, 2022 to January 15, 2023. The group stages are scheduled from December 23,2022 to January 4, 2023.



The semi-finals will be held from January 7-10, and the finals on January 12 and January 15.



This year, Mitsubishi Electric is the new title sponsor for the event./.