Health Three cases of COVID-19 reported on March 25 afternoon Three new cases of COVID-19 were detected in the past 12 hours to 6pm March 25, with two locally-transmitted and one imported cases, according to the Health Ministry.

Health Volunteers get 2nd shot of Nano Covax vaccine in second trial phase The Military Medical University under the Ministry of National Defence on March 25 began giving the second shots of the Nano Covax COVID-19 vaccine in the second trial phase to 26 volunteers who receive the first jabs between February 26 and March 10.

Health No new COVID-19 infections confirmed on March 25 morning Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases over the past 12 hours to 6am on March 25, marking the seventh straight day without locally-transmitted infections, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health No new COVID-19 cases, 19 recoveries recorded on March 24 No new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Vietnam over the past 12 hours to 6pm on March 24, keeping the national count at 2,576, said the Ministry of Health.