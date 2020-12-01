Politics PM attends ceremony in commemoration of President Le Duc Anh’s 100th birthday Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended a ceremony in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on December 1 to mark the centenary of late President, General Le Duc Anh.

Politics HCM City leaders offer greetings on Laos’ 45th National Day A delegation led by Standing Vice Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang visited Laos’ Consulate General to offer greetings on the occasion of the country’s 45th National Day (December 2, 1975 - 2020).

Politics Vietnam to continue with efforts to realise APEC Vision 2040: Official APEC leaders recently adopted the APEC Vision 2040, and Vietnam will actively contribute to its realisation to help build an open, dynamic, resilient, and peaceful Asia-Pacific community, according to Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son.

Politics Leaders congratulate Romania on Great Union Day Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on December 1 sent a message of congratulations to Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of Romania’s Great Union Day (December 1, 1918-2020).