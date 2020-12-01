Vietnam treasures solidarity, friendship with Cuba: Deputy PM
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam and Cuba have enjoyed a special friendship, solidarity and mutual trust in the past six decades, said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on December 1.
Attending a meeting to mark the 60th anniversary of the Vietnam-Cuba diplomatic relations, Minh stressed Vietnam always treasures the valuable assistance from Cuba to the Southeast Asian nation during its struggle for independence as well as the cause of national construction and defence.
Together with the whole-hearted support in the fields of politics and foreign affairs, Cuba sent thousands of engineers, workers, doctors and experts to Vietnam, while helping the country train thousands of students and assisting it with a wide range of equipment, machines, medicines and food even in the time when Cuba faced formidable challenges, he added.
In return, Vietnam has stood shoulder to shoulder with Cuba when the latter is in difficult socio-economic situation, he said, highlighting Vietnam shared reform experience with Cuba when the nation started the update of economic model in 2011, provides stable supply of rice for the nation, and helps it with many practical cooperation programmes.
Minh affirmed Cuba remains an important and trustworthy partner of Vietnam, and both sides have developed a close-knit friendship and cooperation between the two parties, governments, parliaments, and localities.
He laid a stress on the firm determination of leaders of both sides to make the bilateral relations deeper, more stable and sustainable; and develop the economic ties on par with the political relations for the cause of national construction and development in each nation, as well as for peace, stability, cooperation and development in two regions and the world.
Meanwhile, President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations Nguyen Phuong Nga said that the Vietnam-Cuba friendship has become a symbol for international solidarity during the struggle for independence, freedom, sovereignty and right of self-determination for all peoples.
President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations Nguyen Phuong Nga (Photo: VNA)
Over the past 60 years, the Vietnamese and Cuban peoples have stood side by side to overcome all challenges, she added.
Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Lianys Torres Rivera said the two nations have maintained comprehensive collaboration, with the engagement of many organisations.
She hailed Vietnam’s stance of supporting the Cuban people in the struggle against the US’s blockade and embargo.
The diplomat added a range of activities were organised in celebration of the diplomatic ties, including online conferences, photo exhibitions, painting contests, friendship meetings, cultural exchanges, and insignia presentation, among others./.
Art performance at the meeting to mark the 60th anniversary of the Vietnam-Cuba diplomatic relations (Photo: VNA)