Business Rising costs might force EVN to increase retail electricity prices: SSI Rising production costs might force the Vietnam Electricity (EVN) to raise retail power prices but no official decisions had been made for this year, according to SSI Research.

Business AEON Vietnam to build new shopping mall in Bac Ninh province AEON Vietnam will kick off construction of a new shopping mall worth some 190 million USD in the northern province of Bac Ninh next year, per an MoU on cooperation signed between the company and local authorities on March 26.

Business Need for digital transformation personnel sees sharp rise: report As firms are accelerating digital transformation, the need for information technology (IT)-related roles, namely data engineer, infrastructure engineer, or chief technology officer (CTO), is also rising significantly, according to the 2021 Salary Guide of payroll, recruitment and headhunting agency Adecco Vietnam.