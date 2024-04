Colonel Vu Van Hung, Deputy Director of the Immigration Department at Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security (right), and Michael Tomlinson, the UK’s Minister for Countering Illegal Migration, sign a Joint Statement of cooperation to reaffirm the two countries’ strong partnership. (Photo: Courtesy of the UK’s Home Office)

- Vietnam and the UK signed an agreement to increase cooperation on tackling illegal migration in London on April 17.Colonel Vu Van Hung, Deputy Director of the Immigration Department at Vietnam ’s Ministry of Public Security, and Michael Tomlinson, the UK’s Minister for Countering Illegal Migration, signed a Joint Statement of cooperation to reaffirm the two countries’ strong partnership.Under the new agreement, the two countries committed to strengthen collaboration on deterrence communication campaigns to stop dangerous journeys in small boats. They will also increase intelligence-sharing to tackle visa abuse and continue to facilitate the process for the return of those with no right to remain in the UK.The two sides will develop a Joint Action Plan in tackling human trafficking to prevent vulnerable people and disrupt people trafficking.According to the agreement, Vietnam and the UK will continue to maintain direct and effective mechanisms and communication channels to share information, and promote legal routes.The agreement follows a dialogue on April 15 between Vietnamese Minister of Public Security, General To Lam, and the UK’s Home Secretary James Cleverly who agreed a strong set of measures to tackle visa abuse, increase intelligence sharing, deterrence messages, and continue a successful returns process for illegal migrants from the UK to their home country.Speaking at the signing ceremony, Hung said Vietnam and the UK share a strong strategic partnership and are celebrating 51 years of diplomatic relations. Apart from collaborations in trade, education, research, technology innovation and climate change, tackling illegal migration and human trafficking is hugely important and mutually beneficial to both countries. The two sides are committed to working together on ensuring safe and legal routes and protecting victims of human trafficking.Tomlinson said illegal migration is a global problem that requires global solutions. This agreement is an important step with a valued partner to ensure both sides are working in lockstep to end exploitation by people-smuggling gangs, and to save lives.He believed only through continued close cooperation with international partners will the UK dismantle the criminal networks profiting from this evil trade, and stop the boats.In March, the UK ’s Home Office launched a social media campaign in Vietnam to highlight the risks of crossing the Channel in small boats./.