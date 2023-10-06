Vietnam, US foster cooperation in global issues
Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, had a working session with Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US Representative to the UN, in New York on October 5 to discuss measures to strengthen cooperation between the two delegations in global issues at multilateral forums, including the UN.
Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, (R) receives Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US Representative to the UN (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, had a working session with Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US Representative to the UN, in New York on October 5 to discuss measures to strengthen cooperation between the two delegations in global issues at multilateral forums, including the UN.
This is an activity to implement and concretise the Joint Leaders' Statement on the Vietnam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which was approved by both sides during the recent State visit to Vietnam by US President Joe Biden.
Officials of the two delegations posing for a photo (Photo: VNA)The two ambassadors engaged in candid discussion and shared views on their priorities at the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly, areas of mutual concern such as sustainable development and compliance with international law, and regional and international peace and security issues, thereby narrowing differences, promoting mutual understanding and trust, and focusing on finding solutions to global and regional issues.
They agreed to maintain consultations and intensify cooperation, including the implementation of joint initiatives between the two delegations, in the spirit of the Joint Leaders’ Statement, thus contributing to further developing bilateral relations, and to peace, cooperation and sustainable development in the region./.