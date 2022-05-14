Business PM receives CEO of Murphy Oil Corporation Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received President and Chief Executive Officer of Murphy Oil Corporation Roger Jenkins in Washington D.C on May 13 afternoon (US time) as part of his trip to the US.

Business Seminar connects Vietnamese, US agricultural businesses Vietnamese Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan and Marc Mealy, Senior Vice President for Policy at the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC), co-chaired a seminar connecting agricultural enterprises of Vietnam and the US on May 13 in Washington D.C.

Business Infographic Vietnam enjoys trade surplus of 2.5 bln USD in four months Viet Nam recorded a trade surplus of 2.53 billion USD in the first four months of this year, doubling that of the same period last year, indicating continued recovery.