Vietnam, US hold potential in expanding economic, business collaboration
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (second from left) meets US businesses, investors (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The United States and Vietnam have a lot of potential to expand their business and trade cooperation in such fields as agriculture, life sciences and energy transition, according to President and CEO of the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU) Peter Tichansky.
The economic and business cooperation between the two countries is developing strongly and will grow even further, Tichansky said in an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in New York on the occasion of Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s working trip to the US.
The BCIU’s member companies are placing a very high priority on cooperation with Vietnamese partners, he stated, adding that the council wishes to work closely not only with existing but also with future Vietnamese partners.
He appreciated the Vietnamese Government for listening to proposals by the council’s member companies, affirming this is the style that makes Vietnam different from others because it understands how to attract high-quality foreign investment. During the past decade, more and more US companies have realised this and invested more in Vietnam.
The BCIU will continue to act as an effective bridge to promote partnerships between US and Vietnamese companies, he confirmed.
The Business Council for International Understanding is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan, membership organisation that encourages dialogue between business and political leaders in different countries./.