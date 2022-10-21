Vietnam values, prioritises traditional ties with Laos, Cambodia: top legislator
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (R) and Chairman of the Lao NA's Foreign Affairs Committee Sanya Praseuth (Photo: VNA)
Hue made the statement while receiving Chairmen of the Lao NA’s Foreign Affairs Committee Sanya Praseuth and of the Cambodian NA’s Commission on Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation Sous Yara in Hanoi on October 21. The guests visited Vietnam to attend an October 18 consultation meeting between the foreign affairs committees of the three NAs.
At the reception, Chairman of the Vietnamese NA’s Committee for Foreign Affairs Vu Hai Ha said the consultation agreed to propose the establishment of a mechanism for periodic high-level meetings between the parliaments.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and the Cambodian delegation pose for a group photo (Source: VNA)Commending the three countries’ parliamentary cooperation, Ha and his Lao and Cambodian counterparts highlighted the necessity and importance of the mechanism for the law-making bodies to discuss and work together in formulating policies and laws, monitoring and promoting the effective implementation of bilateral and multilateral cooperation agreements of the nations.
The upgrade of the collaboration mechanism among the countries’ NA committees to the NA level in such fields as foreign politics, finance, budget, and national defense and security will contribute to consolidating and promoting their friendly and traditional relationship, they said.
Hue suggested the sides continue backing one another at multilateral forums like the AIPA, IPU, and APPF, and supporting each other's stances on regional and international issues of common concern./.