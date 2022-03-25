Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang , Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations. (Photo: VNA)

New York (VNA) – Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), has affirmed that Vietnam supports and wants to participate more deeply in implementing proposals in the “Common Agenda” report of the UN.



During a working session with Volker Turk, UN Under-Secretary-General for Policy, Giang said that Vietnam wants to contribute further to common efforts of the international community.



Turk, who is in charge of advancing many key proposals outlined by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in the report, appreciated the support of Vietnam, expressing his hope that the Southeast Asian nation will continue contributing to the implementation of this process.



According to Turk, in the current world context, many proposals in the report can excite the international community to join hands in handling global issues, and promote multilateralism for long-term benefits of future generations.



The proposals in the report are closely linked and are really intended to support the implementation of the sustainable development goals, he noted.



Giang spoke highly of the efforts and leadership of the UN Secretary-General and Turk personally in building the report, as well as in discussing the process with countries.



He stressed that to jointly solve global issues in the current context, countries need to promote multilateralism, adding that proposals of the UN Secretary-General in the report can help realise important common plans of the international community.



During the meeting, the Vietnamese diplomat and the Under-Secretary-General also discussed issues related to COVID-19 pandemic response and vaccine distribution, education and food security./.