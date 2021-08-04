The event drew foreign ministers from ASEAN member countries, Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Women Marise Payne, and the ASEAN Secretary-General.

Minister Son welcomed the ASEAN-Australia strategic partnership’s new development stage with the official organisation of their annual summit from this year.

At the meeting, ASEAN proposed that Australia continue to effectively cooperate with the association in prioritised areas such as terrorism and trans-national crime combat, education, and climate change.

The two sides pledged to continue working closely to contribute to peace and stability in the region, including security and stability in the East Sea – a major maritime route of the world.

Concluding the event, Malaysia handed over the role of coordinator of the ASEAN-Australia relations in the 2021-2024 to Laos./.

VNA