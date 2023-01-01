Culture - Sports National Tourism Year 2023 kicks off in Binh Thuan National Tourism Year 2023 “Binh Thuan – Green convergence” was launched on December 31 evening in Phan Thiet city, the capital of the south central province of Binh Thuan.

Culture - Sports Various activities take pace in ethnic culture and tourism village in January Various cultural activities are being held at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism at Dong Mo on the outskirts of Hanoi throughout January to celebrate the Lunar New Year, known locally as Tet, the nation’s biggest festival.