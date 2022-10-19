Up to now, this is the best achievement of the Vietnamese delegation participating in the World Skills Competition. Before that, Vietnam once won a silver medal in CNC milling in 2019.

This year, the exam attracted more than 1,000 contestants from 63 countries and territories in 62 occupations.

The Vietnamese delegation has 11 candidates participating in 10 occupations.

As the World Skills Competition is still going on until the end of November and with Vietnamese contestants yet to compete in three occupations, Vietnam still has hope of winning more medals, especially in the electrical installation profession./.

