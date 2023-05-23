Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu.(Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang’s upcoming trip to Japan for the 28th International Conference on Future of Asia and a working visit not only shows the importance of the event to Vietnam’s foreign policy but also extends the message that Vietnam wishes to contribute more to the future of Asia, affirmed Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu.



In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the trip, slated for May 24-26, Hieu said that the Deputy PM’s speech at the conference will extend a message that Vietnam is a reliable partner, and an active and responsible member of the international community. The country is willing to join other countries to discuss and find ways to solve global and urgent challenges today, contributing to peace, stability and development in the region and the world. This is also a manifestation of the Party's foreign policy, continuing to push up and improve the efficiency of the work of external relation and international integration, as well as multilateral diplomacy, he said.



The annual conference is an international gathering where political, economic, and academic leaders from the Asia-Pacific region offer their opinions on regional issues and the role of Asia in the world. Held by the Nikkei group since 1995, it is considered one of the most important global conferences in Asia





Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang will attend the 28th International Conference on Future of Asia and pay a working visit to Japan. (Photo: VNA)

According to Hieu, under the theme of “Leveraging Asia’s power to confront global challenges”, this year's event will serve as a forum for government leaders, corporate executives and academics to exchange views on opportunities and challenges that the world is facing, new development trends as well as commitments on efforts to contribute to peace and common prosperity of countries in the region, making proposals to solve common issues.



Participants will discuss regional issues, Asia’s role and potentials, and solutions to raise the region’s position.



This year's conference will see six speeches by high-ranking leaders of countries and six panel sessions. The Deputy PM is expected to deliver a remark on Vietnam's viewpoint on major issues in Asia, experiences and solutions to the common challenges of the region, and efforts to control the COVID-19 pandemic and to recover the economy.



Vietnam started attending the annual event at its 15th edition in 2009 and has since continuously sent high-level delegations to it. The active participation of the Vietnamese delegation at the conferences in recent years has been highly valued by the organising committee, other participants, as well as the Japanese side.

Coming to the conference, Vietnam will join not only the assessment of the situation in the world and the region but also find solutions to the common difficulties and challenges, consolidating trust so as to create a firm foundation for the future.

A developing countries deeply integrating into the global economy, Vietnam especially upholds international cooperation and multilateralism, Hieu said./.