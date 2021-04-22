Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi, April 22 (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s attendance in the upcoming ASEAN Leaders' Meeting in Indonesia aims to affirm that Vietnam gives priority to strengthening solidarity and mutual support with ASEAN member states, thus boosting the bloc’s centrality and position in tackling emerging challenges and building a peaceful environment conducive to sustainable development in each member country and the whole region.



This is the first foreign trip for Chinh since he was elected Prime Minister on April 5 by the National Assembly.



Joining ASEAN on July 28, 1995, Vietnam has been making practical contributions to the ASEAN Community. In 2020, as Chair of the bloc, Vietnam showed the spirit of cohesion and proactive adaptation when closely coordinating with ASEAN member countries to overcome the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, and to recover for development. Vietnam also proved its responsibility for common regional and international issues.



Under Vietnam’s chairmanship, the ASEAN Regional Reserve of Medical Supplies (RRMS) for Public Health Emergencies was launched, the ASEAN Comprehensive Recovery Framework (ACRF) and its Implementation Plan were adopted, and the ASEAN Center for Public Health Emergencies and Emerging Diseases (ACPHEED) was established.



Building on progresses reaped last year, Vietnam is working with ASEAN member nations to further promote concerns and priorities in the region, actively making contributions to common regional and international issues.



On the basis of the Hanoi Declaration on the ASEAN Community Vision 2025 adopted at the 37th ASEAN Summit in November 2020, bloc members have basically agreed on the draft Terms of Reference (TOR) of the senior task force building a post-2025 vision for ASEAN Community and a roadmap for the work. These two documents are expected to be adopted at the ASEAN Joint Consultative Meeting (JCM) in May.



As Chair of the Initiative for ASEAN Integration (IAI) Task Force, Vietnam sent to other members a draft organisation procedure of an ASEAN dialogue on narrowing development gaps between sub-regions for comprehensive recovery and sustainable development. Its proposal has been welcomed by ASEAN members.



Meanwhile, the ACRF has so far been actively implemented in the region. As of March, 22 out of its 184 initiatives had been completed, while 82 others were under implementation. The COVID-19 ASEAN Response Fund has so far obtained 16.5 million USD worth of donations from 14 nations./.

