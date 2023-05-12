After the victory of Duong Thuy Vi, Nguyen Thi Lan and Nong Van Huu, the Vietnamese wushu team went on to grab three more gold medals on May 12 afternoon.

In sanda (combat) events, taking down the Philippine opponent in the men's 60kg category, Truong Giang brought home the fourth gold for Vietnam at the ongoing 32nd SEA Games. The fifth gold belonged to artist Truong Van Chuong as he won the men's 65kg category while Dinh Van Bi won another in the men's 70kg category after knocking out his Cambodian rival.

On the same day, track and field athlete Nguyen Thi Oanh continued to bring joy to Vietnamese sports lovers after she grabbed gold in the 10,000-meter event. This is her fourth golds at this SEA Games.

As of 7 pm, Vietnam continued to consolidate its top position on the medal standings at the 32nd regional sports games with 70 golds./.

