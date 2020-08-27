World RCEP countries make "significant" progress in trade talks Ministers from 15 Asia-Pacific countries negotiating the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement on August 27 said they have made "significant progress" toward the signing of the deal by the end of the year, while whether India will stay on as a member of the framework remains uncertain.

World ASEAN, China boost trade links Economic ministers from ASEAN member countries held a meeting with representatives from China’s Ministry of Commerce on August 27.