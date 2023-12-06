Politics CLV Parliamentary Summit discusses cooperation to enhance CLV economic connectivity A session on enhancing parliamentary cooperation in promoting connectivity among the economies of Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam (CLV) towards sustainable and inclusive development took place in Vientiane, Laos on December 5, as part of the first CLV Parliamentary Summit.

Politics NA Chairman addresses CLV Parliamentary Summit National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended and delivered a speech at the plenary session of the first Cambodia – Laos – Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit which opened in Vientiane on December 5.

Politics CLV legislatures strengthen cooperation in national defence, security A session on enhancing the supervisory role of the Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam (CLV) National Assemblies in national defence-security to ensure peace and stability was held in Vientiane, Laos, on December 5, as part of the first CLV Parliamentary Summit.