At the event (Photo: VNA)

Cao Bang (VNA) – Vietnam’s northern provinces of Cao Bang and Ha Giang, and Baise city in China’s Guangxi province will continue to strictly implement three legal documents on the land border between the two countries and step up communication activities to raise public awareness so as to prevent cross-border crimes.

The consensus was reached at a meeting between representatives of the border guard forces of Cao Bang and Ha Giang provinces, and the Baise management unit on July 18.

At the meeting, the two sides reviewed their coordination in the second quarter of this year and discussed key tasks in the coming time.

The two sides agreed to maintain and effectively promote the mechanism of information exchange via mails, telephone hotlines and unscheduled meetings, and actively cooperate to promptly solve cases arising in areas along the shared border.

They also pledged to increase patrols and monitoring in key areas, effectively preventing illegal entry and exit activities and ensuring security and order in these areas.

In the second quarter of 2023, the two sides met 39 times and sent 74 letters to each other. They handed over and received 271 citizens who illegally entered and exited as well as coordinated with each other to arrest 27 cases of smuggling across the border./.