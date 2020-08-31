At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Beijing (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Sao Mai on August 31 paid a courtesy call to Chinese State Counsellor and Defence Minister Wei Fenghe.



Ambassador Mai said despite the COVID-19 pandemic, ties between Vietnam and China still grow stably with regular high-level exchanges and contacts in a flexible manner, stronger exchange and cooperation between ministries and localities, and positive results in economic, trade and investment links.



He suggested that both sides should enhance flexible exchanges by the two countries’ military leaders, uphold existing cooperation mechanisms, especially border defence friendship exchange, as well as extend collaboration in fields of potential and demand towards deepening bilateral defence ties.

Mai said amid complicated developments in the region and the world, both sides should follow common perceptions by the leaders of the two Parties and countries, properly settle disputes at sea by peaceful means, refrain from actions that could complicate the situation, respect legal and legitimate rights and interests of each side in line with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).



Wei, for his part, affirmed that the Party, Government, army and people of China treasure the development of friendly neighborliness and comprehensive cooperation with the Vietnamese counterparts.



Amid the COVID-19, the two armies offered mutual support, making important contributions to fighting the pandemic.



He also wished that China and Vietnam would satisfactorily settle differences on the basis of common perceptions by senior leaders for the overall relationship between the two countries as well as for the sake of peace and stability in the region./.