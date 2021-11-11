Politics Infographic Major contents of APEC CEO Summit 2021 The APEC CEO Summit, one of the world’s premier business and government events in 2021, takes place in Auckland, New Zealand, on Nov. 11-12. State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc delivered pre-record speech at the discussion session on sustainable development and climate change on Nov. 11.

Politics Vietnam values ties with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Vietnamese Ambassador Le Viet Duyen presented President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s credentials to Governor-General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Susan Dougan via videoconference on November 10, affirming that Vietnam always values developing ties with the island nation.

Politics Congratulations to Japanese leaders Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 10 sent a message of congratulations to Kishida Fumio on his re-election as Prime Minister of Japan.

Politics Congratulations to new Speaker of Japanese House of Representatives Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue has offered congratulations to Hosoda Hiroyuki on the latter’s election as Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan.