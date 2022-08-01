Vientiane (VNA) – A Vietnamese national was among the six people who died on July 31 in a crash between a passenger bus and a truck in Savannakhet province in southern Laos, LaoPhatthana newspaper reported.

The other casualties included two Lao and three Thai nationals.

According to the newspaper, the initial cause of the accident was revealed that the truck lost control while avoiding a pothole, then ran over the road divider and collided the bus carrying passengers from Vietnam. Twenty-four people were also injured in the accident.



It took Lao authorities 2-3 hours to take all the victims from the vehicle.



The Vietnamese victim is from Quang Tri province’s Dong Ha district. Currently, authorities of the two countries have supported procedures to bring the victim’s body back home./.