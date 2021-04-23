Business EVFTA offers chance to boost Vietnam - Poland agricultural trade: Experts Vietnam and Poland hold substantial potential for stepping up trade, especially in agricultural products and food, via the optimisation of incentives contained within the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), experts said at an online workshop held in HCM City on April 22.

Business UK firms eye investing in health care in Vietnam The UK – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA), which will take effect on May 1, is expected to open up opportunities for UK health care companies to navigate the Vietnamese market.

Business Official urges optimisation of FTA to boost Vietnam-Russia agricultural trade The Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) and the Russian Ministry of Agriculture held the second meeting of the countries’ agricultural working group and an agricultural business forum via videoconference on April 22.

Business Hoa Phat earmarks 3.67 bln USD for Hoa Phat Dung Quat 2 iron, steel project Vietnamese steel producer Hoa Phat Group will invest around 85 trillion VND (over 3.67 billion USD) in the construction of its Hoa Phat Dung Quat 2 iron and steel factory project, heard at the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting on April 22.