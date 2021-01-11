Business Bright future tipped for Vietnam’s e-commerce market Vietnam’s e-commerce market is forecast to continue growing strongly in the time to come thanks to a big population with high rates of young people and internet users.

Business Domestic cement sales forecast to increase but export to slow down The cement industry is forecast to see a significant increase in domestic sales in 2021, driven by investment in infrastructure, foreign direct investment inflow and the recovery of the real estate market. However, exports are set to slow down.

Business Vietcombank looks to raise pre-tax profit by 12 percent in 2021 The Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) sets to increase pre-tax profit by 12 percent year-on-year to 25.2 trillion VND this year, said Director-General Pham Quang Dung at a Hanoi conference on January 11.