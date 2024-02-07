With almost two decades dedicated to the art of calligraphy, Tran Van Tuan’s pursuit goes beyond a mere hobby - it is his true passion. Calligraphy has not only deepened his understanding of culture and history but has also brought him a sense of relaxation.

Though it can be challenging to pursue calligraphy overseas, Tuan works hard to keep his passion alive.

He is determined to share the beauty of Vietnamese calligraphy with international friends and Vietnamese people abroad.

Having practiced calligraphy in Australia for a decade, Tuan’s presence and his beautiful calligraphy have become well-known at Tet trade fairs within the Vietnamese community in Australia.

Mr. Tuan’s greatest aspiration is to create a Vietnamese calligraphy class in Australia. His goal is to share the captivating beauty of Vietnamese culture with international friends and young overseas Vietnamese through the art of calligraphy./.

