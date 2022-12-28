Society Vietnam-Thailand friendship association elects new chairman The fifth congress of the Vietnam-Thailand Friendship Association (VTFA) for 2022-2027 tenure was held in Hanoi on December 27, electing Vice Chairman of the Central Theoretical Council Nguyen Van Thanh as Chairman of the association for the 2022-2027 tenure.

Society Vietnam making efforts to enforce international conventions on human rights Religious organisations and the majority of religious followers in Vietnam have accompanied the nation and played an active role in socio-economic development as well as patriotic emulation movements.

Society Milestones of Vietnam’s joining of peacekeeping operations hailed Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen Hoang Xuan Chien has hailed the army and public security forces for sending new units to the United Nations peacekeeping mission for the first time this year, including an engineering unit.

Society Agriculture ministry asked to build 180-day action plan against IUU fishing Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) to build a 180-day action plan to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, as recommended by the European Commission (EC), and submit it to him and the Government for approval and issuance.