Vietnamese, Cambodian localities deepen cooperation
The Central Highlands province of Kon Tum and Stung Treng province of Cambodia on December 28 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the fields of economy, culture, and health during a working session held between their leaders in Vietnamese locality.
Under the MoU, which will take effect from January next year, the two sides will continue to strengthen political and diplomatic ties through the exchange of high-level delegations and exchange activities between agencies and districts of the two provinces in various forms.
They will promote education for the young generations on the traditional friendship, solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia in general, and between Kon Tum and Stung Treng provinces in particular.
Kon Tum will grant 10 scholarships for students from Stung Treng province to study at educational institutions in Kon Tum in the 2024-2029 period. It will create favourable conditions for investors from Stung Treng to explore investment opportunities and implement projects as well as promote cooperation in the agricultural sector and trade exchange.
Stung Treng province pledged to continue to create favourable conditions for Cambodians of Vietnamese origin to integrate in the host society and stabilise their lives.
The two sides will hold a meeting every two years to evaluate the implementation of the signed contents./.