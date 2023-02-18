General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Nguyen Phu Trong (R) and President of the Cambodian People's Party ( CPP ) and Prime Minister Hun Sen (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (



The event aims to enhance the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, and comprehensive, sustainable and long-term cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia.



At the meeting, the leaders briefed each other on the situation of their respective Parties and countries, and compared notes on the regional and international situation.



The leaders called the solidarity between Vietnam and Cambodia, as well as Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos a priceless asset, one of the most important factors and a great source of strength for the past struggle for national liberation, and the present cause of independence defence, construction and development of each country.



They rejoiced at the intensive and extensive developments of the relations between the two Parties, States and peoples across spheres, with stronger political, defence and security cooperation, and improvements in collaboration in economy, culture, education, and science-technology.

At the high-level meeting between the two Parties (Photo: VNA) Both extended their congratulations on major achievements recorded by the two peoples in national construction and development.





On this occasion, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh spoke highly of the bilateral cooperation in economy, trade, investment, culture, education, science-technology, national defence and security, and proposed some specific cooperation orientations.



The two sides consented that the two Parties need to strengthen their solidarity, continue their close coordination and mutual support, and consider the political ties leading importance to orienting the relations between the two Parties and States.



The two countries will also work to consolidate collaboration in national defence and security, and forge the bilateral diplomatic ties, as well as cooperation in economy, culture, education and science-technology by utilising their potential and advantages.



