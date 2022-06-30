Vietnamese ceramic artist sets two Guinness World Records
Two Vietnamese ceramic works are recognised as having set Guinness World Records at a ceremony in Hanoi on June 30.
The sculpture of the toad sets a world record as the largest ceramic sculpture of a mythical creature. (Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) -
The ceramic works, created by Vietnamese artisan Nguyen Hung and Huong Viet Ceramic Company, include a sculpture of a toad and a carved and embossed ceramic plate. They have been recognised as the largest ceramic sculpture of a mythical creature and the largest carved ceramic plates, respectively.
The sculpture of the toad, measuring 173.5cm in length, 110cm in width and 77.8cm in height, was made of clay and a unique enamel.
The mythical creature depicted is known as the holy three-legged toad or feng shui toad in Asia and is a symbol of prosperity. Sitting atop a pile of coins and gold bullion, the toad features the yin and yang symbol on its head, a coin in its mouth, and the Great Bear constellation on its back.
Weighing 1,500kg, the toad sculpture was made by the artisan in 2018 after six and a half months of work.
The world's largest carved ceramic plate measures 137cm and weighs 400kg. (Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records)
The plate has been embossed and carved with a complex design of cedrus trees, a pair of peacocks, and feng shui elements of mountains and the sun with the meaning of eternal wealth, nobility, and happiness. It was crafted in 2018 and it took roughly 2,500 hours.
Nguyen Hung, whose real name is Nguyen Van Hung, was born in 1971 in the northern coastal city of Hai Phong. He has pursued the ceramic craft for the past 40 years and has improved many techniques for the craft such as sculpture, embossing, relief and negative engraving on ceramic.
Established in 1955, Guinness World Records is the first and oldest world record organisation. The first Vietnamese ceramic artwork recognised by the prestigious record organisation is Hanoi’s ceramic mosaic mural. It received a Certificate for the largest ceramic mosaic by the Guinness Book of World Records in 2010./.