The essence of Chu Dau pottery
Drawing motifs on Chu Dau pottery product (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Chu Dau pottery is an ancient Vietnamese pottery craft dating back to the 12th century, flourishing in the 14th and 15th centuries and lost in the 17th century (Photo: VNP/VNA)
With nearly 600 years of history, this ceramic brand was rediscovered in the 1980s in the form of a blue ceramic vase on display at the Topaki Saray Museum in Istanbul, Turkey, with the signature of Bui Thi Hy, the creator of Chu Dau pottery (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Inside the factory of Chu Dau Ceramics Joint Stock Company (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Pottery products are being glazed (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Recognizing the meaning and value of Chu Dau Pottery, in 2001, Hanoi Trade Joint Stock Corporation (Hapro), a member of BRG Group, established Chu Dau Ceramics Joint Stock Company with a mission to revive the lost ancient pottery brand and develop the craft village of Chu Dau in Thai Tan commune, Nam Sach district, Hai Duong province, into a ceramic tourism attraction (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Patterns and motifs on Chu Dau products are imbued with Vietnamese traditional culture (Photo: VNP/VNA)
New pottery products before firing process (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Carp images are familiar on Chu Dau pottery products (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The Chu Dau Pottery Showroom with a variety of pottery products on display (Photo: VNP/VNA)
