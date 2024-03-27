Vietnamese, Chinese border forces conduct first night joint patrol
The Son Vi Border Guard Station under the Border Guard Command of Vietnam’s northern mountainous province of Ha Giang on March 26 night conducted a joint patrol with border management forces of Napo district, Baise city, China’s Guangxi province.
At the first night border patrol between Vietnam and China. (Photo: VNA)Ha Giang (VNA) – The Son Vi Border Guard Station under the Border Guard Command of Vietnam’s northern mountainous province of Ha Giang on March 26 night conducted a joint patrol with border management forces of Napo district, Baise city, China’s Guangxi province.
This is the first time the two sides have held such night joint patrol, aiming to better border management and protection, thus ensuring security and order along the common border line, said Major Nguyen Cong Son, head of the Son Vi Border Guard Station.
They checked the border status, exchanged border information, agreed on timing and participants for the next patrols, and signed the minutes of the patrol, which they said, took place successfully.
Son said the two sides will step up the communications work to raise border residents’ awareness of policies and laws of the two countries, enhance information sharing, and take drastic measures to protect the border line./.